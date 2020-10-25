Rock County reported 127 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday as Wisconsin remains one of the worst virus hotspots in the county.
A total of 4,734 cases and 42 deaths have been reported in Rock County as 47,190 negative tests have been recorded. A total of 3,090 people have recovered and 1,602 cases remain active.
Twenty-three percent of virus tests processed on Sunday were positive. The county’s seven-day test positivity average is 18%.
Rock County, 38 patients with COVID-19 were being treated in hospitals, according to information last updated on Oct. 23.
The free COVID-19 testing site at Blackhawk Technical College’s central campus closed last week due to administering 900 COVID-19 tests, with more testing to resume on Wednesday, according to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office said the county has contacted state public health officials to discuss obtaining a larger number of tests as a result of the significant demand. The testing site yielded 550 tests on Oct. 21 and 350 tests on Oct. 22.
Testing will start at 11 a.m. on Wednesday.
As of Sunday, Dane County reported 14,126 cases and 48 deaths; Green County reported 917 cases and 5 deaths and Walworth County reported 3,322 cases and 37 deaths, Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) data shows.
Across Wisconsin, DHS reported 3,626 new COVID-19 cases and eight additional virus-related deaths, bringing the statewide total to 198,166 cases and 1,778 deaths.