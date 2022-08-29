ROCK COUNTY- When an individual thinks of a psychic, a specific image may immediately pop in your mind. Maybe it’s an older woman in eclectic clothing with a deck of cards, or maybe you immediately think a psychic is simply a witch who will put a spell on you, or even a curse.

In the Rock County area, specifically in Beloit and Janesville, there are many shops that offer psychic services, but what exactly does that entail? Will they cast a spell on you or speak with you about the future you’ve been wondering about?