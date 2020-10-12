Rock County had an 83% positivity rate for COVID-19 on Monday. The record-setting day beat out the previous high of a 57% positivity rate on Sept. 6.
Since Friday there have been 30 patients in Rock County hospitals receiving care for COVID-19—the highest number of patients in the county to date. The previous high was on May 26 when there were 27 patients in the hospital for COVID-19 in the county.
According to the latest municipal data, Beloit had an increase of 187 new cases since Oct. 5, for a total of 1,239 cases in the city. Janesville had an increase of 240 more cases since Oct. 5 for a total of 1,418 cases, and Clinton had 12 new cases since Oct. 5 for a total of 91 cases.
On Monday, the Rock County Health Department reported 143 new cases of COVID-19 from the previous day and no additional death in Rock County, bringing the countywide total to 3,423 cases and 36 deaths.
The health department estimates 39,359 people have tested negative and 2,446 people have recovered. There were 941 active cases as of Monday. The positivity rate was 83%.
Dane County reported 11,585 cases and 43 deaths; Green County reported 704 cases and 3 deaths; and Walworth County reported 2,907 cases and 36 deaths, Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) data from Wednesday shows.
Wisconsin reported 1,952 new cases and 9 additional deaths on Monday, bringing the statewide total to 152,192 cases and 1,474 deaths, DHS reports. As of Monday, 121,204 people have recovered in the state and DHS believes there are a total of 29,478 active cases in Wisconsin.
In Winnebago County, Illinois, the latest report showed 71 new COVID-19 cases, bringing to countywide total to 7,897 cases and 160 deaths.
Boone County reported total 1,425 cases and 24 deaths; DeKalb County reported 1,893 cases and 41 deaths; McHenry County reported 5,139 cases and 119 deaths; Ogle County reported 910 cases and 6 deaths; and Stephenson County reported 699 cases and 7 deaths, state data shows.
On Monday, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 2,742 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 13 additional confirmed deaths. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 321,892 cases, including 8,997 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.