JANESVILLE—A woman who lost her job when the Rock County Human Services Department switched contractors for its Birth to 3 program last year is suing the county, alleging officials defamed her at a public meeting.
Theresa “Terri” Wixom alleges Human Services Director Kate Luster, Deputy Director Tera O’Connor and Division Manager Greg Winkler made the comments at a meeting of the Human Services Board last August when the department was asking the board to switch contractors for the Birth to 3 program.
The program, which helps children younger than 3 with developmental disabilities, was run for decades by CESA 2. Last year, the department put out a request for proposals to run the service, and CESA 2 lost the contract to United Cerebral Palsy of Dane County.
The lawsuit alleges at the Aug. 14 meeting:
- Luster said that under Wixom’s leadership, the CESA-run program had a history of being over budget.
The lawsuit alleges the program had been over budget only twice under Wixom’s “stewardship” because of circumstances out of her control.
Wixom told The Gazette the program exceeded its budget in 2018 because three employees took maternity leave, and fill-ins had to be hired. The lawsuit alleges Luster worked with Wixom for only two years and did not know about previous budgets.
- O’Connor said Wixom caused families undue stress and was difficult to work with. Wixom said there is no evidence of that happening.
- Winkler said Wixom was difficult to work with. Wixom said department officials repeatedly tried to find fault with the program, but she proved them wrong each time.
The lawsuit claims the statements were false and damaged Wixom’s reputation. It claims the three officials withheld the decision to award the contract to United Cerebral Palsy until after a public hearing in July, “so that Ms. Wixom was not able to address the Rock County Human Services Board at the annual public hearing, a decision that effectively terminated Ms. Wixom’s employment.”
