JANESVILLE—A Rock County Board member is denying any links to the far-right group the Oath Keepers after newspaper reports said he is listed as a member.
A news release was issued by Rock County Board Chair Rich Bostwick and County Administrator Josh Smith Thursday addressing reports printed in the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and some news websites.
“Recent media reports have linked a Rock County Board Supervisor to the Oath Keepers organization. The County Board Supervisor involved in these media reports has publicly denied being a member of the Oath Keepers,” the Rock County news release stated.
“We want to make it perfectly clear to our community that the statements and actions of the Oath Keepers are inconsistent with Rock County’s values and vision for diversity, equity, and inclusion,” the statement reads. “Rock County takes pride in being a leader in creating an inclusive environment where all county staff and residents are respected and treated equitably. We unequivocally condemn all acts of hate and racism, by this or any other organization. Rock County will continue to prioritize racial and social justice to ensure that county decisions are unbiased and fair.”
Rick Richard, of Janesville, is District 8 Supervisor on the Rock County Board and he represents parts of the Town of Janesville, Town of Rock and Town of Beloit. He was one of six elected Wisconsin officials on a leaked membership list for the Oath Keepers, according to a report by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
Richard told madison.com that he has never been a member of the Oath Keepers and he does not know how his name got on the membership list.
The Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism reviewed 38,000 names on a leaked Oath Keepers membership list and said there were 370 people it believes currently work in law enforcement, as well as 80 people who are serving in public office or running for office. The membership information was compiled into a database published by Distributed Denial of Secrets.
The Oath Keepers played a key role in the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.