MADISON — Beloit and other Rock County municipalities are among the 152 Wisconsin communities that will receive state grant funding for local road projects.
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers announced $75 million in Multimodal Local Supplement (MLS) funding from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) on Wednesday, part of the 10% increase in various transportation aids.
“No matter where you go in Wisconsin, folks can all agree that we need to fix our crumbling roads. These newly funded projects are going to impact folks all across our state, improving safety, connectivity and economic growth in each community,” Evers said.
Beloit will see $400,000 in grant funding that covers about 60% of the project that will repair pavement repair and bike lanes on Park Avenue.
The project is expected to be added to the proposed capital improvement plan for 2021 that the city council will review for possible action this fall, Beloit Strategic Communications Director Sarah Millard said.
Construction is anticipated to start in 2022, Millard added.
Other Rock County awards include $1 million for road reconstruction on County Highway A for Rock County; $582,416 for the MH Townline Road project in the Town of Harmony; and $601,611 for road reconstruction for Creek Road One in the Town of Bradford.
