Genia Stevens, founder of Rock County Jumpstart, stands in front of the new location for the business resource agency. The new location will be at 2080 Sutler Ave., Beloit

 Jacob Roushia/Beloit Daily News

BELOIT- Rock County Jumpstart will be adding over 5,000 free digital classes as it prepares for its open house.

Rock County Jumpstart is a non-profit organization that helps local, minority-owned businesses by providing skills training and resources. All services are free to qualifying business owners.

