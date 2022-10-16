BELOIT- Rock County Jumpstart will be adding over 5,000 free digital classes as it prepares for its open house.
Rock County Jumpstart is a non-profit organization that helps local, minority-owned businesses by providing skills training and resources. All services are free to qualifying business owners.
In March, Rock County Jumpstart received a $1 million grant from the Department of Administration. The grant allowed Rock County Jumpstart to open a new location at 2080 Sutler Ave., Beloit, which allows Jumpstart to offer more services to its members.
Rock County Jumpstart will be hosting its open house from 4:30—6 p.m. on Oct. 17 at its new location. Previously Rock County Jumpstart had operated out of the home of Rock County Jumpstart Executive Director Genia Stevens
The Sutler Avenue location offers about 1,700 square feet of space, including two workstations, a classroom and meeting rooms. Multiple computers, Wi-Fi and printing services will be available for members.
Rock County Jumpstart has partnered with LinkedIn Learning to offer thousands of classes to members.
“LinkedIn Learning classes are on demand virtual classes that are a part of our free Jumpstart Incubator,” Stevens said. “The virtual classes are a part of a three-step plan to get a business market ready.”
A business incubator is a program that offers various services to help a future business owner prepare to open their business. This is done through classes, training, mentorship and coaching.
The details of the incubator will be announced at the Jumpstart open house on Oct. 17, Stevens said.
LinkedIn Learning provides classes in multiple languages including Spanish. The multiple versions of classes increases the total number of free classes from over 5,000 to over 60,000.
“Being able to offer on demand classes in Spanish was my biggest draw to partner with LinkedIn Learning,” Stevens explained. “This only strengthens our partnership with the Wisconsin Latino Chamber of Commerce.”
Stevens worked with LinkedIn Learning to handpick 200 classes to be a part of a list of recommended classes for the incubator. This list of classes will be called the Small Business Education Learning Path. These specific classes were chosen to help business owners or future entrepreneurs in the following areas:
Business Planning
Marketing & Social Media
Business Financials
QuickBooks basics
Credit Building and Repair
Technology and Tools.
Rock County Jumpstart has a small staff, but it has slowly grown over the recent months.
Georgia Allen has been hired as Rock County Jumpstart’s new Program Director. Allen previously had experience as the program manager at United Way of Dane County and executive director of The Road Home Dane County.
“I believe, with Georgia’s expertise and assistance, we can achieve the very ambitious and aggressive goals we have for Rock County Jumpstart over the next three years,” Stevens said.