Genia Stevens, founder of Rock County Jumpstart, stands in front of the new location for the business resource agency. The new location will be at 2080 Sutler Ave., Beloit

 Jacob Roushia/Beloit Daily News

BELOIT—Rock County Jumpstart will be relocating its office in the next few months.

The office will be at 2080 Sutler Ave., Beloit, which was home to the old Allstate Insurance business. The new location is on the same strip mall as Caravel: Autism Health, Beloit DMV and Dollar Tree.

