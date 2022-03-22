BELOIT—Rock County Jumpstart has been awarded a $1 million Diverse Business Assistance grant from the Wisconsin Department of Administration. Its fiscal agent Center for Community Stewardship will act as its pass-through agent.
Rock County Jumpstart Executive Director Genia Stevens said it was a big day when she received the exciting news last week. Stevens went to the Black Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday to pick up the oversized check.
After spending the past two-and-a-half years helping business owners move along in their journey, Stevens said funding will be needed to take business owners to the next level.
“We are putting together a program that is going to make business owners truly market-ready so when they are out there on their own, they can develop a successful and sustainable business,” Stevens said.
Stevens said a lot of people don’t get real world business experience—learning all facets of a business—without having worked in a family business or in a very small operation.
“It’s very rare that people get that experience, and that’s what we want to provide,” Stevens said.
The organization is still in the planning process for its business education programming.
Rock County Jumpstart is a collaborative initiative designed to remove barriers to access and improve the sustainability and likelihood of success of Black and Latino business owners in Rock County. It provides the training, tools, and resources Black and Latino entrepreneurs need to start, grow and sustain a successful business.
Stevens said she started developing the concept of what Rock County Jump Start would be in April of 2019, and it officially launched six months later.
She said she originally envisioned a business bootcamp, but soon realized fledgling business owners needed more, and she wanted to see some of the business accelerator and incubator offerings similar to what was being offered in Madison. Rock County Jumpstart got under the umbrella of Center for Community Stewardship and then Stevens rounded up an advisory board.
She said she was seeking “legacy Black activists in Beloit” to guide her on the history of Beloit as it relates to culture, politics and community as a Rock County incubator needed to be different than one in Madison.
Inaugural founding members included: Wanda Sloan, Florence Haley, Marijuana Vandyck, Tammy King-Johnson and Tasheka Perry.
Over the past three years, Rock County Jumpstart has worked with 115 business owners. Some were looking for resources, while many others received one-on-one coaching or took part in a workshop. Since its launch, Stevens said the organization has hosted 3,200 one-on-one coaching hours.
“As we learn what our business owners need, we try to go out there and make it happen,” Stevens said.
In addition to hosting classes and workshops, coaching and connecting people to resources, those with Rock County Jumpstart do advocacy work and will facilitate conversations. As one example, Stevens said she facilitated a conversation between Paquita Reddish with Uptown Janesville for her to get mall space for Reddish’s business, Blessed Divine Creations.
The organization has helped people navigate the red tape of opening a business and connected business owners to state resources that help with profit and loss statements, cash flow management and business planning.
“People are connecting to resources they didn’t know were out there,” Stevens said.
Other times the business owners turn to Rock County Jumpstart to talk about their personal struggles.
“They can move their business along a lot further because they aren’t distracted,” Stevens said.
Sometimes the journey toward building one’s business can start small, such as facing one’s credit score or finally opening a business bank account.
Stevens said she advises business owners to learn to operate as a business instead of viewing their work as a side hustle.
“We see small wins as big wins,” Stevens said.
Rock County Jumpstart’s biggest challenge was COVID-19, when it had to quickly shift its plans and do more one-on-one meetings as opposed to classes. Seeing business owners who were already disadvantaged struggle through the pandemic motivated those with the organization to forge ahead.
“We had to work harder to create impact,” Stevens said.
For more information, visit https://rockcountyjumpstart.org.