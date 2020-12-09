JANESVILLE - Two inmates at the Rock County Jail have tested positive for COVID-19 and 74 total inmates have been tested for the virus, according to a news release from the Rock County Sheriff's Office.
On Tuesday, two inmates had mild symptoms of COVID-19 and they were isolated and tested. The tests confirmed the inmates were positive for the virus. Later, two other inmates were identified with COVID-19 symptoms after a routine temperature check of inmates.
Because multiple inmates in multiple housing units of the jail were demonstrating symptoms, multiple tests were ordered and the sheriff's office is awaiting the results on 74 COVID-19 tests.
The sheriff's office is continuing extensive cleaning procedures at the jail, including use of the Skytron 1140 UV light robot. The sheriff's office has stayed in contact with the Rock County Health Department for guidance in this situation.