JANESVILLE—The Rock County Jail Chaplaincy will be collecting monetary donations, gift cards and toys for the children of those being held at the jail to make the holiday season a little brighter.
The deadline to donate gifts is Nov. 29 before “wrap day” commences on Nov. 29 at Crosspointe Community Church, known as “The Chapel” located at 609 Campus St., Milton. Wrapping and shipping day is scheduled for Nov. 30.
“I was so blessed by the response last year from all of our donors and helpers, despite the circumstances that the lockdown brought. It still lingers in my heart as such a sweet memory of my first year of trusting the Lord to pull it all together. This year we are anticipating to provide gifts for over 400 children,” said Coordinating Chaplain Julaine Williams.
Gifts, gift cards or monetary donations need to be dropped off or mailed by Nov. 29 to Rock County Jail Chaplaincy, 706 Glen St, Janesville, WI. People can call Williams at 608-921-1521 to schedule a drop off if they aren’t mailing the donations. Williams also said she would be happy to pick up gifts.
Churches may want to set out a box for gift donations and let members know how to help.
Gifts should be unwrapped. Gift cards are best for those age 13 and and older.
Williams said that this year, as well as last year, it’s important to let inmates know people still care about them and their families. Chaplains, she said, have been unable to go into the jail units for more than a year due to COVID-19 safety precautions. Williams has been able to meet with some inmates and speak thought glass partitions in one-on-one meetings in more recent months.
“Apart from some visits across the glass by those inmates who requested it, it has been about 18 months since we as chaplains have been able to go in and fellowship with the inmates to share Biblical encouragement. I am so thankful for this meaningful Christmas outreach to let them know that we are still here and care for them. I know how much this outreach means to both the inmates and their loved ones,” Williams said.
Last year was Williams’ first year orchestrating the gift collection, which had been headed up for more than 45 years by Iris Guelker. Guelker died in December of 2019 at age 87. Every year, Guelker and a network of churches collected Christmas gifts for the inmates’ children. Each inmate also received a gift: an apple and a candy bar.
To honor Guelker’s legacy, volunteers with the chaplain program started collecting gifts for inmates’ children. Last year the effort included 25-30 volunteers.