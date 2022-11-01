BDN_201006_WILLIAMS

Julaine Williams is leading a holiday gift collection on behalf of the Rock County Jail Chaplains for the children of inmates.

JANESVILLE- For nearly 50 years, the Rock County Jail Chaplaincy has been helping provide gifts for children.

Rock County Jail Chaplaincy is accepting toys and monetary gifts until Nov. 28 for its annual gift drive for the children of Rock County Jail inmates. The gifts then will be wrapped and delivered to children or grandchildren of parents who are incarcerated.