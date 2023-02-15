BELOIT- The National Weather Service predicts a 65% chance of more than 6 inches of snowfall on Thursday.
The National Weather Service declared a winter storm warning for Rock, Lafayette and Green counties.
The winter storm warning is in effect from 6 a.m. - 6 p.m. on Thursday and is expected to include 5 - 7 inches of snow.
There is a 100% chance of snow on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. High temperatures will be in the upper 20s with north winds at 12 - 15 mph.
“The storm track might shift to the north so the Beloit area might be at the edge of the storm,” said Rebecca Hansen, meteorologist with the National Weather Service. “With that said the exact inches the area will receive might change.”
As of time of writing, the Beloit area has a 80% chance to receive more than 4 inches of snow, 60% chance of more than 6 inches and a 30-45% chance of more than 8 inches of snow, according to Hansen.
“In the afternoon, Beloit is expected to receive about an inch of snow per hour,” Hansen said. “This would cause hazardous driving conditions and people should stay off the roads if possible."
Multiple municipalities have announced snow emergencies that will begin Thursday morning and extend into the afternoon.
Beloit
The City of Beloit declared a snow emergency from 6 a.m. Thursday - 2 p.m. Friday.
“Our fleet and staff are ready to go,” explained Bill Frisbee, Public Works Director. “We are monitoring the forecast to better narrow down the timing of our operation. We are anticipating a full plowing event, with keeping the mains serviceable until the storm tapers down. At that point, we will move into all of the residential streets on Thursday night.”
The city has provided a list of several designated emergency parking locations. A list of the locations along with snow response information can be found at the website www.beloitwi.gov/snow
“If you have to go out, please allow yourself extra time and use caution while driving,” Frisbee said. “We ask that residents keep their parked vehicles and trash/recycling bins out of the roadways..”
The National Weather Services reported 26.79 inches of snow so far this year in Beloit, and 23.1 inches last year, according to Hansen.
South Beloit
South Beloit is prepared for the upcoming snow storm.
“All of our trucks have plows attached and the salt spreaders are ready to go,” Steve Haas, South Beloit Streets Superintendent. “We have a full salt supply and have had a relatively mild winter so far, knock on wood.”
Haas went on to explain if a snow emergency is announced it will be published by the city clerk’s office.
Town of Beloit
The Town of Beloit declared a snow emergency effective from 7 a.m - 11 p.m. on Thursday.
“We will prepare for this snowfall as we have with most storms of this magnitude,” said Joe Rose, Director of Public Works. “We make sure the trucks are completely functional, loaded, and ready for deployment as quickly as possible when the need arises. Our staff will be ready to meet the needs of the community to keep the roads safe for people using the roadways.”
The Town of Beloit is encouraging travelers to forgo unnecessary travel on Thursday, into Thursday evening. Rose said.
“If you have to go out, please be cautious and take safety measures in case you are stranded. Please make sure that you do not park on roadways, so that our crews can clear the snow and make it safe.”
Village of Clinton
The Village of Clinton has declared a snow emergency from 9 a.m - 7 p.m. on Thursday.
Clinton Public Works Director Roger Johnson explained that his team will ensure anyone can get where they need to go within the village limits.