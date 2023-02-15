Snow plow
Buy Now

A snowplow clears Whispering Wind Way in South Beloit in this file photo. The Stateline Area is expecting betwee 5 and 7 inches of snow on Thursday.

 BDN file photo

BELOIT- The National Weather Service predicts a 65% chance of more than 6 inches of snowfall on Thursday.

The National Weather Service declared a winter storm warning for Rock, Lafayette and Green counties. 