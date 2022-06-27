BELOIT—Rock County health care providers have launched an HIV testing campaign to promote HIV testing services and remind the public of HIV testing for National HIV Testing Day on June 27, according to a Rock County Public Health Department (RCPHD) news release.
Vivent Health has free testing at their facility in Beloit from Monday through Friday. Vivent is located at 136 W. Grand Ave., Suite 290, in Beloit. Vivent Health provides free HIV, hepatitis C and syphilis testing.
“Today with National HIV Testing day, we were trying to highlight, to me, the private health hidden gems of our community and we just want to highlight the good work that they’re doing,” said Falicia Martinez, public health nurse at the Rock County Public Health Department.
The health company welcomes walk-in appointments, however, appointments are recommend and can be done by calling or texting 608-774-6202. Vivent Health offers free HIV self-testing kits and condoms that can be mailed to your home through its website: store.vienthealth.org.
Vivent also offers mobile services as well. If an individual cannot physically go into the office, they can call the health service and someone will come to them.
There are other opportunities for HIV testing in Rock County. Those places include HealthNet of Rock County, Beloit Area Community Health Center, MercyHealth clinics and urgent care, Beloit Health System and SSM Health Dean Medical Group clinics. The Rock County Public Health Department encourages people to contact their medical provide for details on how to get tested if interested.
Martinez said the health department is planning to do additional community outreach education on HIV and the importance of getting tested this coming month.
“We know that 165,000 people in the United States do not know they are living with HIV,” said Ian Hedges, chief executive officer of HealthNet of Rock County. “No matter what you know about HIV—it affects both urban and rural communities. Testing to know your status is important because it helps patients get on HIV medications that save their lives and prevent transmission.”
Hedges also said he plans to receive HIV testing, despite not feeling at risk on June 27 to show staff, volunteers and patients that testing should not be stigmatizing.
”Ian Hedges got tested and I went and got tested and there wasn’t any concerns but we were just trying to highlight the importance of getting tested and knowing your status,” Martinez said. “We are going to use some testimonials from people and staff who have gotten tested to do some promoting and educating and highlighting our services.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that all people aged 13 to 64 are tested at least once annual as part of routine health care. According to the CDC, those who are at higher risk of HIV are individuals with multiple sexual partners, who inject drugs, or men who have sex with men. Those individuals are recommends to get tested more than once annually.
According to the news release, HIV testing is fast, easy and low-cost. Many test require a finger prick and can provide results within 30 minutes. Home testing is also an option and testing kits can be purchased at select pharmacies and online.
”We’re just trying to normalize the conversation,” Martinez said. “The theme this year is HIV testing is self care. With the pandemic, mental health and self care and additional support are all things that are so important. We’re just trying to highlight that and normalize some of those conversations so it’s easier for people to have the conversation with their providers.”