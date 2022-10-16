BELOIT—As they wrap up the harvest, Rock County farmers say they anticipate high yields, but profits will be offset by higher costs for things like seeds, fertilizer and equipment.
“Though it was a shorter winter, planting was a bit delayed this year with the cold and wet spring,” said Jordan Schuler, regional crop educator for Rock County’s UW-Madison Extension.
Farmers ended up planting a few weeks later than they had hoped.
“We are usually done planting sweet corn by Father’s Day,” said Brain Lamb, co-owner of Papa’s Sweet Corn & Honeycrisp Apples in South Beloit.
This year, planting wasn’t finished by July 1, Lamb said. There was one bonus, though.
“This extended our selling season by having sweet corn available through September,” he noted.
Weather hasn’t always been kind this year, farmers said.
“Crops have been drier than previous years,” said Bill Barlass of Barlass Farms in Janesville. “This crop season will not be an outstanding one.”
“It has been a fast and dry harvest season,” added Alan Sweeney of Sweeney Farm in Edgerton. “We had to delay planting up to 14 days (which) will change the maturation of crops.”
Meanwhile, costs associated with farming keep rising.
Input costs, for things like seeds, fertilizer and equipment have dramatically increased this year, said Kirk Leach from Ed Leach Farm Inc. in Janesville.
“Two years ago I could purchase nitrogen fertilizer for $234 a ton. This year, the same fertilizer costs $700 a ton,” he said.
And things aren’t expected to improve next year. In 2023, input prices are projected to triple, according to Sweeney.
“I think it is important that the communities understand the predicament farmers are in,” Sweeney said. “Established farms will most likely be able to absorb the increase in input costs, but high levied growers might not be able to.”
For most area farmers, decent yields are expected.
Sweeney and Barlass both grow corn in Rock County.
“Yields have been fairly good this year,” Barlass said.
Sweeney seconded that.
“We have experienced higher yields this year compared to previous years,” said Kyle Thorn, of Roots Down Community Farm, of Milton, which sells organic vegetables including peppers, lettuce and tomato through a Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) program.
“With the use of greenhouses, we can grow vegetables all year-round,” Thorn noted.
Sweeney said rising input costs might spur some area farmers to plant wheat in coming seasons rather than corn or soybeans.
“Wheat has a cheaper input cost compared to traditional crops,” Sweeney said.