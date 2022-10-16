JVG_221017_HARVEST05.jpg
Buy Now

Corn is transferred to a truck while a crew from Roger Rebout & Sons Farm harvests a field along County A, just west of Janesville, on Saturday.

 Anthony Wahl/Adams Publishing Group

BELOIT—As they wrap up the harvest, Rock County farmers say they anticipate high yields, but profits will be offset by higher costs for things like seeds, fertilizer and equipment.

“Though it was a shorter winter, planting was a bit delayed this year with the cold and wet spring,” said Jordan Schuler, regional crop educator for Rock County’s UW-Madison Extension.