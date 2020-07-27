JANESVILLE—Want to help young people recoup some of their costs of raising livestock for the Rock County 4-H Fair which was cancelled this year?
You might want to consider the Rock County Fair Sponsorship auctions which opened Monday and will run through noon on Friday. Buyers/ sponsors can register online at www.badgerstateauction.hibid.com to support youth. The sponsorship sale is not to purchase an animal but to help the kids earn back the funds they put into the animals during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Come on out and support the Rock County 4-H Fair youth,” Leann Hoffman of the Rock County Agriculture Youth Supporters.
Currently there are 166 kids signed up to sponsor. All bids start out at a $200 minimum, with bidding at $25 increments. People can pay by card or by check. If paying by check, people can drop the check off on Friday from 3 -7 p.m. outside of the Rock County fairgrounds at Gate 3 on Craig Ave in the Badger State Auction Trailer, unless other arrangements are made with RockCoYouth@gmail.com.
Buyers/bidders that do not win a bid by close of sale on Friday, but would still like to donate towards the kids can drop a check off on Friday from 3-7 p.m. outside of the fairgrounds at Gate 3 on Craig Ave in the Badger State Auction Trailer or reach out to RockCoYouth@gmail.com to make special arrangements. All donations will go to the kids participating in the sponsorship sale.
In a normal year, Hoffman said, about 500 animals get sold at the meat animal sale. When COVID-19 hit, many farm families debated whether to take on the risk of raising animals. Because many people were booking up slaughter times, some youth had trouble finding slots and had to book as far out as January, meaning they will have to keep their ever-growing meat animals for longer resulting in added workload and expense.
To help youth and their families Rock County Agriculture Youth Supporters partnered with Badger State Auction to set up the online fundraising event.
In addition to the online sale to drum up funds, Jayson and Courtney Butts are planning a swine exposition on July 29; Rock County Beef Producers, a beef exposition, on July 30; and Rock County Sheep producers, a sheep exposition on July 28. There will also be a dairy show on Saturday, Aug. 1.
The private shows will be designed primarily for kids and their families to give youth the chance to get their animals judged.
