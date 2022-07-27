JANESVILLE—Since he was a kid in Delavan, Kyle Adams was involved in 4-H at the local county fairs. Now he’s involved in a different way, as a judge for rabbit showmanship. Adams showed rabbits as a kid, but took a break once he went to college.
Things changed when he met his husband.
“When my husband and I got together he wanted rabbits,” Adams said. “I’m like, OK, just another animal to care for. Now we’re about 14 years into the rabbit world.
Adams said that both his mother and sister have rabbits now too, and specifically English Lops are in Adams’ barn at home. He’s been a judge at the Rock County 4-H Fair for the past three years, but also judges at other fairs including Dane County, St. Croix and some counties in Illinois too. This year is Adams first year judging at the Wisconsin State Fair for showmanship which he’s excited about.
With his experience judging at multiple county fairs in the area, Adams will often talk to his fellow judges about how they know their judging style and what they’ve learned from judging different fairs.
“I think the fun thing about judging, especially with the showmanship, is the weird things kids say. Like “chicken breast,” that was just hilarious,” Adams said.
One participant mistakenly said “chicken breast” when they meant to say “pigeon breast” while showing their rabbit to Adams. Pigeon breast refers to a protrusion of the chest, according to MedlinePlus.
“You see kids fumble with their words and those kinds of things, but then how they recuperate from that is important too,” Adams said. “Since I’ve judged here a couple of times, once I get to the older group, I remember I was working with them when they were little too so it’s nice to see how they’ve matured and how seriously they take the project.
Ciera Ballmer, like Adams, grew up in 4-H and Future Farmers of America (FFA).
“At an exhibit, I always look forward to having my items judged and getting that feedback,” Ballmer said.
Ballmer is now a teacher at Parker High School in Janesville where she teaches family consumer sciences. Through her experience in 4-H and her background in food and health science, she wanted to get involved at the fair again. It also helped that her mother and sister are judges too.
“I love arts and crafts and photography, sewing, whether it’s home, or the clothes side,” Ballmer said. “Then I have a background in agriculture. I really enjoy the culinary arts and the food science portion because that combines things and that’s what I teach.”
She adds that judging the food competitions can be fun since you get to eat all day. Ballmer has been a judge at Rock County but also was in Washington County, Jefferson County, Dane County and will be in the Winnebago County Fair in Oshkosh next week.
When asked how long she had been involved in the Rock County 4-H Fair, Jeanne Smith-Corlett, the superintendent of the foods and cake decorating department, had to take a moment to think. She remembered her daughter turned 44 this weekend, and recalled her daughter being around 12 years old when she started competing at the 4-H fair. If you do the math, that’s over 30 years of involvement at the fair.
Soon after both her son and daughter were involved in 4-H at the fair, Smith-Corlett became the assistant superintendent of the foods and cake decorating department.
She was almost forced to get involved in the cake decorating world when tragedy struck her family .
“My mother was a fabulous cake decorator,” she said. “In fact, we give an award every year in her memory. Because she got me started quite literally by accident because she was killed in an accident and my dad asked me to take over cake decorating for this wedding.”
Though Smith-Corlett was terrified, she rose to the occasion. Her family buried her mother on a Thursday and Smith-Corlett set up six wedding cakes on the following Saturday. She was 30 at the time and had two young kids.
A friend of hers got into catering and decorating wedding cakes and she soon got her teacher certification. She has been the superintendent of the food and cake decorating department for many years now.
“I’m in charge of making sure all the foods get in the right place. Everything’s ready to go, we have just under 400 entries.”
She also teaches the kids the whole time by correcting them and giving them “tips and tricks.”
“Because if the kids come in and they get these chocolate cakes, let’s say it’s stuck to the bag,” she said. “I will tell them next time to cut out a square of parchment paper and put it on top of the cakes. Before you put it in a bag, you won’t have that problem.”
Smith-Corlett is the most impressed with the kids that improve year and year and those who show her tricks she hasn’t even seen before. Though she has seen less kids in terms of quantity, she has never seen the quality of the cakes or food projects go down.