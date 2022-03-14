JANESVILLE—The music of Craig Morgan and Uncle Kracker, the comedy of Charlie Berens and the excitement of Big League Bull Riding will be part of the Grand Stand Entertainment at the Rock County 4-H Fair in July.
The Rock County 4-H Fair is set for July 26—July 31. Tickets are on sale now at www.rockcounty4hfair.com. General gate admission tickets are $10 for those age 13 and older and $5 for those age 7 to 12.
Last year the fair’s attendance was around 66,000, which would put it at around pre-pandemic levels.
The entertainment begins Tuesday, July 26 with a free outdoor showing of the movie Sing 2 at dusk. Also featured on July 26 will be an evening with Buster Moon and his all-star cast of animal performers. The day also will feature 2-for-1 admission to the fair, and kids under 6 are always free.
Wednesday, July 27, 2022 will feature the Richrath Project 3:13 at 8 p.m. This band features the music of REO Speedwagon. Michael Jahnz, former lead vocalist and frontman for the Legendary Gary Richrath of REO Speedwagon spent a decade touring with Richrath and continues to carry on his legacy.
Thursday, July 28, country music star Craig Morgan will take the stage at 8 p.m. on Veterans Appreciation Day at the fair.
Morgan has charted 25 songs on Billboard and thrills massive crowds with signature hits including “Bonfire,” Almost Home,” “Redneck Yacht Club,” “International Harvester,” “This Ole Boy,” “Wake Up Loving You,” and the four week No. 1, “That’s What I Love About Sunday.”
Seating tiers include:
(1) $25 Preferred Admission includes access to a designated preferred section at the front of the grandstand stage. Advanced online purchase is required.
(2) Free Admission includes first-come first serve access to the lawn behind the preferred section or the grandstand bleachers, no advanced purchase required.
Present a military ID, (DD214, VA ID, Military Common Access Card or Dependent ID) at any gate for free admission to the fair for the card holder on Thursday (offer does not include free admission to preferred seating).
Friday, July 29 will feature Uncle Kracker starting at 8 p.m.
Before Uncle Kracker flew up the charts with “When the Sun Goes Down,” a duet with friend Kenny Chesney, country music might’ve seemed an odd place to find the Detroit-based good-time Kid Rock alumni. But after a few summer tours with Chesney, Uncle Kracker reached country’s Top 10 with his double-platinum crossover hit “Smile.” Uncle Kracker is one of the only artists to have numerous Top 5 hits in multiple genres including Pop, Hot AC, Country and Alternative. He has toured nationally with Kenny Chesney, Kid Rock, Zac Brown, ZZ Top and Blues Traveler among others. This show is free with paid gate admission to the fair.
Saturday, July 30 will feature the comedy of Charlie Berens starting at 8 p.m.
Berens is an Emmy-winning journalist, comedian, host, and creator of the Manitowoc Minute. In 2017, he began the viral Midwest comedic news series Manitowoc Minute. He currently has over 1.9 million Facebook followers. Gate admission for entry to the fair is sold separately and is required for all seating tiers:
(1) $100 VIP Admission is SOLD OUT.
(2) $10 General Admission includes first-come first-serve access to the lawn in-front the grandstand, advanced online purchase required.
(3) Free Admission includes first-come first serve access to the grandstand bleachers, no advanced purchase required.
Sunday, July 31 will feature Big League Bullriding starting at 4 p.m. This show is free with gate admission.
The fair also will feature carnival rides and games, 4-H project displays and food.
The Rock County Fairgrounds is at 1301 Craig Ave., Janesville.