JANESVILLE — Rock County health officials said Friday that a mask mandate was being ended effective immediately, a day after federal officials released updated COVID-19 guidance.
Rock County Health Officer Katrina Harwood said the local announcement follows the most recent guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which on Thursday said vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks in most situations — both indoors and outside.
"Studies have shown that fully vaccinated people are protected and can safely resume regular activities," Harwood said in a statement. "They are also less likely to spread the virus to others."
In some cases, fully vaccinated people will still be required to wear a mask, including on planes, buses, trains or other means of public transportation.
Mask requirements might also remain in place depending on local orders. Individual businesses might also choose to keep their mask requirements in place instead of asking each customer about their vaccination status.
People who have received their second dose of Pfizer or Moderna or the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two weeks ago are considered fully vaccinated.
Harwood said people who have not yet received the vaccine should still continue to follow CDC guidelines such as masking indoors, avoiding crowded spaces and maintaining social distance.
"Now that more of our residents have been vaccinated, we are removing the mask order so that those people can take advantage of the benefits of being vaccinated," Harwood said.
Harwood said the health department is encouraging everyone to get vaccinated as soon as they are able.
"We understand that many people still have questions and concerns, and that is normal. If you are unsure about whether the vaccine is right for you, please talk to your doctor," Harwood said.
Vaccines are free and available to anyone age 12 and older.
Other areas where masks might still be required could include schools, jails, prisons, homeless shelters or healthcare facilities, regardless of vaccination status. Harwood said those setting present a higher risk of virus transmission and additional health restrictions might remain in place.
Harwood added that some fully vaccinated people who are at higher risk or who are immunocompromised may want to continue wearing a mask and should consider speaking with their doctor.
Rock County will remain in Phase Two of its reopening plan.
"We are very optimistic but want to evaluate the data following the changes to masking before moving to the next phase of our Reopening Guidance. It is important for people to follow quarantine and isolation requirements to help contain the spread of COVID-19 and keep our numbers moving in the right direction," Harwood said.
Harwood added that anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms should seek out a test and avoid social interactions while awaiting results. A fully vaccinated person who has come into contact with someone experiencing symptoms will not be required to quarantine.
"We are still all in this together and together, as more people become vaccinated, we can get back to regular activities," Harwood said.