Rock County election officials say they are confident that no catastrophic errors will be found in the county’s election results as counties across Wisconsin prepare for an impending recount request by President Donald Trump.
Rock County Clerk Lisa Tollefson said her office has been preparing for a recount since last year and had consistently based training on the assumption of a recount request by either candidate.
That preparation includes clerks from all Rock County municipalities submitting all election-related documentation to the county. Ballots already are being sorted by municipality to expedite recount preparations, Tollefson said.
A recount in Wisconsin was requested in 2016, but this time around a recount would take place during the COVID-19 pandemic as Tollefson and clerks have consistently planned ways to help keep the public and election workers safe following elections in April and August.
The threat of COVID-19 could change the venue a any recount in Rock County, Tollefson said, noting that it could be a “possibility” the recount would be held at the Jobs Center in Janesville. Any location for the count must be publicly announced. In 2016, the recount was handled at the Rock County Courthouse second floor conference space.
“We want to make sure that we keep everyone safe, our dedicated volunteers and the public, as we navigate a recount,” Tollefson said.
A record number of voters turned out on Tuesday as 85,617 ballots were cast in Rock County, representing a voter turnout of 88.89% of the county’s 96,319 registered voters. Tuesday’s figure beats out the county’s previous record turnout set in November of 2012 when 81,509 voters were counted, or 87.36% of the 93,303 registered voters, according to Rock County election data.
Timing of results from the recount will depend on whether the county can tabulate ballots on automated machines or if they must count ballots by-hand, and Tollefson said more guidance would be forthcoming to the county from the Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC) on the method of the recount.
Tollefson stressed that all Rock County ballots were secured and placed in tamper-evident packaging ahead of the county canvass, which will take place on Monday. The statewide canvass will follow next week which would allow the Trump campaign to file its recount petition to start the process.
Beloit Clerk-Treasurer Lori Stottler, who previously served as county clerk before Tollefson, said she is “100% confident” in the City of Beloit’s election reporting from Tuesday’s general election that saw nearly 8,000 absentee ballots cast along with 14,687 Election Day ballots (82.4% turnout).
“I think we really rocked it,” Stottler said. “It was a team effort, and I couldn’t have done it without the volunteers and city staff. Everyone pitched in and we made this another safe and fair election for the City of Beloit. It was phenomenal. When I looked at what we accomplished, I realized that no one gave up or slowed down the process. Everyone wanted to make this election run smoothly for everyone in Beloit.”
Stoller’s role in the recount centers on preparing all documentation of results and delivering them to Tollefson’s office ahead of the recount. The city will send representatives to the yet-to-be-determined recount location to answer any questions related to the city’s count.
“I am extremely confident in the work that went into Tuesday, and we went into the election knowing a recount was probably going to occur,” Stottler said. “It will be very confirming when we get this recount.”
In terms of cost to municipalities, the Trump campaign will be required to finance the recount, with the state to reimburse counties for resources used on a recount.
“It’s not going to end up being a burden to the city budget,” Stottler said.
Observers will be allowed at the recount facility, but Tollefson said the observers would most likely be representatives from the respective presidential campaigns.
“I usually spend a majority of my time explaining all the rules to the observers during a recount to help explain the process and shed more light on what is going on,” Tollefson said.