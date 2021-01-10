JANESVILLE—Jury trials and in-person appearances at Rock County Circuit Court have been delayed until this spring due to ongoing public health concerns regarding COVID-19.
In a notice from the Rock County judiciary issued Jan. 8, in-person appearances and trials were delayed until March of this year, with trials to begin on March 1, at the earliest.
Jury trials and most in-person court proceedings have been delayed consistently since March of 2020, when the county established a phased reopening plan tied to the pandemic.
Since then, nearly all court appearances have taken place via video conference and made available to the public on YouTube live streams.
Rock County is part of the Fifth Judicial District in Wisconsin. Since March, only one jury trial has been held in Rock County.
In November, the judiciary announced potential plans for how jury trials would be held again, once safe to do so. The Rock County Jobs Center in Janesville was identified as a primary location for trials, followed by the courthouse’s largest courtroom, Courtroom H, where county board meetings are held.
But as of yet, Final locations have yet-to-be-determined.
Potential jurors will receive additional information regarding the health, screening, and safety measures adopted by the court for jury trials going forward. Parties and attorneys with trials scheduled on or after March 1 are asked to prepare for trials to proceed as scheduled, unless the judge presiding over the matter orders otherwise.
Public access to all hearings remains available on YouTube at wicourts.gov/ecourts/livestream.htm.