JANESVILLE—The Rock County Circuit Court judges have started a process that would allow for a better balance of caseloads amongst the judiciary as more cases are being heard as the COVID-19 pandemic eases.
The judges voted to amend the court’s local rules regarding judicial rotation and case assignment. Currently, three judicial branches are assigned to the criminal division, three branches are assigned to a civil division, and one branch is assigned to a juvenile division. Under the change adopted by the judges, the court will move to a general assignment of cases among six branches, while one branch remains assigned to a juvenile division.
Branches 1 through 4, along with Branches 6 and 7 will equally draw criminal and civil cases upon implementation of the change. All case types now heard by the juvenile court, currently Branch 5, will remain assigned to that branch unaltered.
“We are finding the criminal courts need some assistance due to caseload increases,” said Rock County Chief Judge Daniel Dillon. “We think we will be making better use of judicial time across all six courts involved in the rotation change.”
Dillon stressed the changes and discussions tied to them were “in their early stages,” with the timeline for the proposed changes yet to be determined.
“But a gradual transition is expected to be used under any of the approaches we are considering,” Dillon said. “Gradual means a period of months, not weeks.”
Dillon added that the judiciary would be receiving input from the State Bar of Wisconsin regarding the implementation of the changes, and the changes must be approved by District 5 Chief Judge Thomas Vale.
A notice issued by the court last week said more details would be shared with local attorneys and the greater Rock County community once approved.
Court data for Rock County shows that the COVID-19 pandemic shrunk overall cases loads in 2020 compared to 2019. The court implemented a COVID-19 mitigation strategy and spent months deliberating on a plan to hold in-person jury trials that started in April of 2021. The stagnation of jury trials was not specific to Rock County as the pandemic put jury trials across the state and nation on hold.
In 2020, 2,874 criminal cases were filed in Rock County that saw dispositions in 2,114 cases that year. A total of 23,044 cases were filed in Rock County, including criminal, forfeiture, civil, probate and juvenile, which saw dispositions in 22,801 cases in 2020, the year the most recent data was available by the Wisconsin court data monitoring system.
In 2019, 30,551 cases were opened in Rock County that saw dispositions in 31,186 cases. The larger number of dispositions represents cases from past years being completed as 4,662 cases were rolled over into 2020, statewide court data shows.