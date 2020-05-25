JANESVILLE—Rock County Circuit Court operations could soon slowly inch back to normal following a Wisconsin Supreme Court order that paves the way for courthouses across the state to reopen.
Rock County Judge Daniel Dillion said he’s “cautiously optimistic” for being able to start in-person engagement in June with adequate social distancing and public safety measures in place.
The Supreme Court issued guidance to counties on May 22 that will allow for more in-person hearings and some trials. Courts across the state will be tasked with adopting specific safety plans for each location.
A local task force of judges, court officials, law enforcement and public health representatives for Rock County will meet today to begin drafting a localized action plan for circuit court operations, Dillon said.
While safety plans are being drafted, courts across the state must follow the earlier Supreme Court order that restricts the number of people in courtrooms. The new order can only be lifted after a local action plan is enacted.
Dillon said one of the biggest challenges would be jury trial engagement, with obstacles around in-person meetings in small jury rooms for deliberations posing a potential place to spread COVID-19.
“Jury trial engagement is the most difficult and complicated of all these problems,” Dillon said. “Every meeting has to be a small group meeting.”
Dillon said the task force would look for alternative ways to protect jurors and the public once in-person appearances start again.
“We want to develop a new normal,” Dillon said. “Much of what we are doing now will remain going forward. Our key goal is reengagement. We must address in-person reengagement, facilities management and staffing.”
Court appearances in Rock County continue to be done virtually through teleconference and in-person services are still restricted.
All court branches are streamed online on YouTube. To view, visit co.rock.wi.us/courts.
