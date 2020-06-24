JANESVILLE—The Rock County Board of Supervisors could vote to declaring racism a public health crisis at a meeting tonight.
The resolution acknowledges that racism causes persistent discrimination, is a social determinant of health and is linked to poor health outcomes, according to a draft of the document.
Rock County Board Chair Kara Purviance said the resolution is meant to function as a “policy statement” that “creates the expectation that we will fund future programs, initiatives, or services that address these issues.”
“The resolution establishes the policy prior to the county committing to addressing these issues through funding programs and services,” Purviance said.
According to a study by the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, the highest excess death rates exist for Black and Native Americans “at every stage in the life course” in Wisconsin due to factors including racism and poor health care offerings.
A Rock County Health Assessment from 2017-2020 shows that several health behaviors and outcomes are worse for minorities including infant mortality, breastfeeding rates, premature death rates, and children living in poverty.
The local goal includes having 50 health care providers initiate programs to ensure “culturally responsive care,” and to improve health literacy.
Healthiest Wisconsin 2020 states that, “Wisconsin must address persistent disparities in health outcomes, and the social, economic, educational and environmental inequities that contribute to them.”
The county board will meet via teleconference at 6 p.m. tomorrow. To watch the meeting, visit youtube.com/channel/UCcGhCAgg7M8721fnSaYU29Q
What can you do?
Listen to people’s stories and experiences.
Have an open mind, be flexible, and respect other cultures and traditions.
Engage community leaders and empower people with the means to seek change for themselves and their communities.
(Source: Rock County Health Assessment from 2017-2020)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.