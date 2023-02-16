JANESVILLE — Rock County Clerk Lisa Tollefson was expecting a light turnout for Tuesday’s primary election, but then she started seeing increased interest in the Wisconsin Supreme Court race.
“Turnout may be a little higher than I was anticipating,” Tollefson told the Beloit Daily News.
She said the supreme court race is heating up as the candidates are increasing their campaign advertisements in the final days before voters go to the polls.
The Wisconsin Supreme Court race is the only ballot issue many Rock County residents will see on their primary ballot. Some Rock County residents living in the Whitewater Unified School District will choose candidates running for the school board. There are 12 candidates running for the school board in Whitewater. The six candidates gaining the most votes will advance to the April 4 election. There are three seats up for election on the Whitewater school board.
The Supreme Court race is gaining a lot of attention because the court currently has a slim 4-3 majority of conservative justices. One conservative justice, Patience Roggensack, will be retiring, providing an opportunity for a shift in the ideology of the court.
Candidates considered to be liberals include Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Janet Protasiewicz and Dane County Circuit Judge Everett Mitchell. Candidates considered to be conservative are Daniel Kelly, a former supreme court justice, and Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow.
The two candidates with the highest vote totals will advance to the general election on April 4.
Tollefson said early voting in Rock County really is a bit light. She said sometimes weather conditions can discourage early voting.
“We look at all kind of things when we are trying to project voter turnout,” she said.
Tollefson said people who go to the polls on Tuesday will need to present identification. She noted a new rule this year is that identification cannot have expired before Nov. 8, 2022 in order to be accepted as valid identification.
In Beloit there will be only two polling places. Voters in Wards 1 — 11, Wards 24 — 26 and Ward 31 will go to the Beloit Historical Society at 845 Hackett St. Voters in Wards 12 — 23 and Wards 27 — 30 will go to Central Christian Church at 2460 Milwaukee Road.
In the Town of Beloit, three polling places will greet voters. Voters in Wards 1 — 5 and Ward 13 will go to the Survive Alive House at 911 Newark Road. Voters in Wards 6 — 8 will go to the McKearn Park Shelter, 2711 S. Park Ave. Voters in Wards 9 — 12 will go to Fire Station 2, 1443 E. Inman Parkway.
Tollefson said she expects the April 4 general election to have a much higher voter turnout because there will be many contested races in the county as well as school referendums for the School District of Beloit and the Parkview School District in Orfordville.