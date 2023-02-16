Ready to cast ballots
Voters look at ward maps before they get their ballots in this file photo. The Wisconsin primary election will be held Tuesday with polls open from 7 a.m. - 8 p.m.

 BDN file photo

JANESVILLE — Rock County Clerk Lisa Tollefson was expecting a light turnout for Tuesday’s primary election, but then she started seeing increased interest in the Wisconsin Supreme Court race.

“Turnout may be a little higher than I was anticipating,” Tollefson told the Beloit Daily News.