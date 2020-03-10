Week of Feb. 24
Bates, Mariah L., of Janesville, pleaded guilty to possession of THC and was sentenced to 12 months probation
Bjork, James Edwin, of Janesville, pleaded guilty to manufacture/deliver amphetamine and bail jumping and was sentenced to one year in jail and five years probation.
Bluhm, Thomas Jeffrey, of Janesville, pleaded guilty to OWI cause injury and homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and was sentenced to 14 years in prison and 17 years of extended supervision.
Davis, Timothy J.D., of Palmyra, pleaded guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of bail jumping. He was sentenced to three years prison and three years extended supervision.
Digennaro, Vincenzo M., of Milwaukee, pleaded guilty to two counts of theft and was sentenced to two years probation.
Good, Daniel B., of Edgerton, pleaded guilty to homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle. He was sentenced to six years in prison and six years supervision with a revoked license for five years.
Greer, Luke Nakia, of Beloit, pleaded guilty to two counts of armed robbery as a party to a crime and was sentenced to five years in prison and five years supervision.
Hevel, Nathan Bradley, of Janesville, pleaded guilty to flee/elude an officer and was sentenced to one year in jail and 36 months of probation.
Kroll, Brandon J., of Beloit, pleaded guilty to OWI (5th or 6th offense) and was sentenced to two years in prison and three years supervision with a license revocation for two years.
Moring, Joseph Lyle, of Wichita, Kansas, pleaded guilty to knowingly violate a domestic abuse order and bail jumping. He was sentenced to 120 days in jail.
Lawver, Timothy D., of Beloit, had the chare of sex offender failure to provide information dismissed on a prosecutor’s motion.
Week of March 2
Benash, Cole William, of Janesville, had charges of strangulation and suffocation, battery and disorderly conduct dismissed on a prosecutor’s motion.
Colson, Jonathan Paul, of Janesville, pleaded guilty to OWI (4th offense) and was sentenced to 12 months in jail with huber.
Crawford, Laurice Demar, of Beloit, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct and had the charge of bail jumping dismissed. He was sentenced to pay a fine of $833.
Hibbler, Zion Elmer, of Janesville, pleaded guilty to flee/elude an officer and was sentenced to one year in jail with full huber and 274 days of sentence credit.
Logsdon, Luke John, of Geneva, pleaded guilty to possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia and was sentenced to two years probation.
Lowery, James Wesley, III, had charges of theft, manufacture/deliver narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia and obstruction discharged after being found incompetent.
Madding, Shanelli K., of Janesville, pleaded guilty to battery by prisoners and was sentenced to three years in prison and two years supervision.
Mastin, Thomas Philip, of Eau Claire, pleaded guilty to three counts of theft and was sentenced to two years probation.
McClinton, Asia Inez, of Beloit, pleaded guilty to obstruction and was sentenced to 12 months probation.
Moore, Tasia Sharice, of Beloit, had charges of disorderly conduct and bail jumping dismissed but read into the court record.
Nevel, Jason D., of Janesville, had the charge of OWI 4th and was sentenced to nine months in jail and three years probation.
Palmatier, Alan M., of Janesville, pleaded guilty to criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct and was sentenced to 10 days in jail and two years probation.
Puckett, Angela Marie, of Janesville, pleaded guilty to burglary and was sentenced to four years probation.
Roque, Francisco DeJesus, Jr., of Janesville, pleaded guilty to hit-and-run and was sentenced to pay $831.
Snudden, Joshua James, of Beloit, pleaded guilty to contact after a domestic abuse arrest and was sentenced to nine months in jail with huber.
Summerville, Reginald Semion, of Madison, pleaded guilty to retail theft and was sentenced to five months in jail with 122 days of sentence credit.
Williams, Randall Pierre, of Beloit, had charges of substantial battery and disorderly conduct dismissed by a prosecutor’s motion.
Wincapaw, Eric Michael, of Beloit, pleaded guilty to burglary and was sentenced to three years probation.
