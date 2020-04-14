Dispositions for the week of March 23
Clark, Phillip David, of Egerton, pleaded guilty to flee/elude an officer as a repeater and was sentenced to 70 days in jail with 61 days sentence credit.
Gorniak, Angela Lynn, of Janesville, was found guilty of five counts of theft of moveable property less than $2,500 and was sentenced to three years probation withheld.
Hovde, Dane Jarrad, of Waterloo, pleaded guilty to forgery and possession of narcotic drugs and was sentenced to three years and six months in prison with 18 months initial confinement followed by two years of extended supervision.
Rock County Circuit Court Dispositions For The Week of March 30
Baladez, Sonny R., of Janesville, pleaded guilty to charges of battery or threat to a law enforcement officer, obstruction and disorderly conduct. He was sentenced to six months in jail and three years probation.
Peacock, Jaivion S., of Beloit, was found guilty of Obstructing an Officer, Resisting/Failing to Stop and Disorderly Conduct. He was sentenced to 90 days in jail with Huber privileges.
Rast, Steven William, of Beloit, was found guilty of possession of THC and two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping. He was sentenced to 15 months in jail.
Rodriguez, Sierra M., of Beloit, was found guilty of contributing to the delinquency/neglect of a child and was sentenced to pay a fine of $355.50.
Tracy, Michael Duane, Jr., of Beloit, pleaded guilty to substantial battery with a domestic abuse modifier and he was sentenced to three years probation.
Rock County Circuit Court Dispositions For The Week of April 6
Cicmansky, Robert Martin, of Janesville, had the charge of child abuse intentionally cause harm dismissed on a defendant’s motion.
Ewing, Denise Cecelia, of Beloit, pleaded guilty to battery and was sentenced to pay a fine of $292.50.
Huffman, Ericka Faith, of Janesville, was found guilty of five counts of theft of moveable property less than $2,500 and was sentenced to three years probation for each count.
Pittman, Michael D., of Beloit, was found guilty of two counts of disorderly conduct and contact after a domestic abuse arrest. He was sentenced to six months plus 180 days in jail.
