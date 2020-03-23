JANESVILLE—All jury trials in Rock County Circuit Court will be rescheduled until after May 22 due to the ongoing public health threat and spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), according to a notice issued Monday by Chief Judge Daniel Dillon.
The changes stem from direction by the Wisconsin Supreme Court to courts across the state during the pandemic that’s caused 416 COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin as of Monday afternoon, including three in Rock County and three in Walworth County.
On March 13, Rock County court officials announced trials would be postponed until after April 17 and many court hearings would be rescheduled. Monday’s order stipulates that hearings scheduled through April 30 will be held without in-person appearances by phone or video conference, unless emergency relief is sought.
Counsel or an unrepresented defendant may petition the court for relief from the order, stating cause for why an in-person hearing is necessary before April 30, the order said.
Plea, sentencing and evidentiary hearings will proceed as scheduled, if the defendant waves in-person appearance, or they will be rescheduled until after April 30.
Starting this week, one branch of the criminal division and civil division and a court commissioner for both criminal and civil matters will work remotely in order to maintain continuity of operations in the event of COVID-19 spreading among court staff, the memo said.
Small claims matters also will be adjourned until after April 30 and parties will be provided notice by the Rock County Clerk of Court’s Office of a new court date.
Jail court will be held remotely via phone or video starting Monday. All in-custody defendants shall appear by video means. All out-of-custody defendants and attorneys shall appear by telephone, the memo states.
Unless removed from the court calendar or notified otherwise, through April 30, all parties and attorneys shall attend the following proceedings as scheduled by phone or video means:
—Arrangements
—Bail/bond hearings
—Calendar calls
—Child abuse injunction hearings
—Contested divorce hearings
—Domestic abuse injunction hearings
—Final pretrial conferences
—Guardianship and or protective placement hearings
—Harassment injunction hearings
—Initial appearances
—Motion hearings
—Name change hearings
—Preliminary hearings
—Pretrial conference
—Restitution hearings
—Return on warrant hearings
—Status conference
—Stipulated or default divorce hearings
—Temporary orders in family cases
—Watts review hearings
The Rock County Courthouse remains open and any change in status will be noticed on the Rock County Circuit Court website co.rock.wi.us/courts.
