Week of May 18
Brooks, Xavier S., of Beloit, pleaded guilty to Escape while under Extended Supervision and was sentenced to 57 days in jail.
Fancher, Kenneth William, of Beloit, pleaded guilty to Criminal Damage to Property and Bail Jumping and was sentenced to two years probation.
Frame, Katelyn Nicole, of Evansville, had the charge of Second-degree Recklessly Endangering Safety
Hatchett, Brannon Levelle, of Beloit, pleaded guilty to Battery and Criminal Damage to Property
and was sentenced to nine months in jail.
Hoffmaster, Aaron James, of Janesville, pleaded guilty to OWI 5th and was sentenced to 18 months in prison and three years supervision.
Jackson, Whisper Unique, of Madison, pleaded guilty to Resisting an Officer and Disorderly Conduct and was sentenced to 45 days in jail with 34 days of sentenced credit.
Judge, Damien Christopher, of Janesville, pleaded guilty to Criminal Damage to Property Domestic Abuse Use of a Dangerous Weapon. He was sentenced to two years probation.
Nowaczyk, Shannon M., of Milton, Disorderly Conduct and Criminal Damage to Property and was sentenced to 24 months probation.
Simplot, Kris Marie, of Beloit, pleaded guilty to Ignition Interlock Device Tampering/Failure to Install/Violate Court Order, Resisting an Officer, Escape-Criminal Arrest, Possess Drug Paraphernalia. She was sentenced to two years in prison.
Week of May 25
Adams, Andrew Edward, of Madison, pleaded guilty to Obstructing an Officer and was sentenced to 151 days in jail with 151 days of sentence credit with a fine of $500 plus court costs.
Cox, Zacari Lashun, of Beloit, pleaded guilty to Battery, Criminal Damage to Property. He was sentenced to three years probation and 30 days in jail for each count.
Crump, Denarus A., of Beloit, had charges of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon and Possession of THC dismissed but read in.
Lovings, Breanna R., of Beloit, had the charge of Second-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety dismissed by a prosecutor’s motion.
Payton, Kevin Lewis, of Beloit, had the charge of Child Abuse-Intentionally Cause Harm dismissed by a prosecutor’s motion.
Schulz, Taylor Michael, of Brodhead, pleaded guilty to Resisting/Failing to Stop and Bail Jumping and was sentenced to 18 months probation to each count.
Strang, Daniel David, II, of Janesville, pleaded guilty to OWI 4th Offense and was sentenced to three years probation and 12 months in jail.
Whitehead, Kevyn J., of Beloit, pleaded guilty to Criminal Damage to Property, Possession of THC, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and two counts of Disorderly Conduct. He was sentenced to three years probation and six months in jail.
