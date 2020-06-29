Dispositions for the week of June 1
Barber, Shaterous A., of Racine, Possess Firearm-Convicted of a Felony; 18 months in prison and two years supervision.
Benton, Davion M., of Beloit, had the charge of Burglary-Building or Dwelling as a Party to a Crime dismissed.
Boyd, James Henry, of Beloit, Theft-Movable Property;12 months in jail.
Dewey, Jasen Eugene, of Beloit, two counts of Negligent Operation of Motor Vehicle and Cause Injury/Operate While und. Influence; one year in jail and 18 months revoked driving privileges.
Hill, Marcus Anthony, of Janesville, had charges of Battery by Prisoners and Violate State/County Institution Laws dismissed.
Johnson, Frederick Ellis, of Whitewater, Threat of Law Enforcement Officer; two years in prison and two years supervision.
Kerr, Charles E.. of Beloit, Substantial Battery-Domestic Abuse; three years probation
Meyer, Richard Steven, of Janesville, had charges of Possession of Narcotic Drugs, Possession of Cocaine and Possess Drug Paraphernalia dismissed.
Montalvo, Hanna M., of Rockford, Battery-Domestic Abuse; three years probation.
Nadler, Jacob Thomas, of Lodi, OWI (4th w/in 5 yrs) and Bail Jumping; two years in prison and six months supervision.
Sanchez, Jovanni J., Janesville, Armed Robbery; one year in jail.
Teich, Mandrick T. J., of Janesville, Bail Jumping, Obstructing; two years probation and 10 days in jail
Triplett, Gaylon Stanford, of Beloit, OWI 6th; three years in prison and three years supervision.
Williams, Jerry F., of Janesville, Attempt Theft; two years probation
Witte, Malachi C., of Evansville, Negligent Handling of Burning Material and Criminal Damage To Property; two years probation
Dispositions for the week of June 8
Alphonse, James, of Beloit, Manufacture/Deliver Heroin; three-and-a-half years in prison, four years supervision.
Bennett, Skye Lee, of Milton, Disorderly Conduct, Obstructing an Officer; $200 fine
Buggs, Jeffrey Kent, of Janesville, OWI (5th); five years probation and one year in jail with Huber.
Hibbler, Zion Elmer, Janesville, Drive or Operate Vehicle w/o Consent; three years probation and 90 days in jail.
Hill, Kejuan D., of Beloit, First- Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety and Possession of a Firearm-Adjudicated Delinquent of a Felony; three years prison and five years supervision.
Lofgren, Brandon Charles, of Royalton, Minnesota, Possession of Narcotic Drugs; two years probation.
Malmquist, Trisha Lynn, of Janesville, Possess Drug Paraphernalia & Bail Jumping; 18 months probation
Moutry, Sylvester Maurice, of Beloit, Possession of Cocaine; 98 days in jail with 98 days of sentence credit.
Olson, Jordan Michael, of Madison, Possession of Narcotic Drugs; 18 Months Probation
Pehl, Chad E., of Fort Atkinson, two counts of Disorderly Conduct; two years probation.
Perry, Ethan Michael, of Janesville, Disorderly Conduct, Resisting or Obstructing an Officer; two years probation.
Dispositions for the week of June 15
Butler, DaMiyan Elijah, of Janesville, Possess Drug Paraphernalia; $250 fine
Cobb, Quentin L., of Minonk, Illinois, Possess with Intent/Deliver Narcotics; five years probation
Covarrubias, Candelario, III, of Oregon, Wisconsin, Hit and Run; Ordered to pay court costs
Cunningham, Stephanie Lorraine, of Edgerton, Cause Injury-OWI (Passenger over 16-years-old); one year probation and 90 days in jail
Falls, Keshawn Cortez Cantrel, of Chicago, Armed Robbery as a Party to a Crime, Burglary-Armed w/ Dangerous Weapon as a Party to a Crime; Take and Drive Vehicle w/o Consent; 11 years in prison with 800 days sentence credit.
Glenmore, Carlton Lee, III, of Janesville, two counts of Bail Jumping; four years prison.
Martinez, Ramon Migel, of Plymouth, OWI 5th; two years prison and three years supervision.
Mccollum, Alyssa Rae, of Beloit, OWI (1st w/ Passenger < 16 Years Old), Resisting an Officer, 60 days in jail
Osburne, James Andrew, of Beloit, OWI (4th), three years probation and license revocation 24 months
Russell, Kadee M., of Milton, Possess Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of THC, Possession of Cocaine; two years probation
Thayer, Ty Nathanial, of Janesville, Retail Theft - Intentionally Take, one-year probation
