BELOIT — Rock County Christian School (RCCS) is planning to offer five days a week, in-person schooling when it reopens on Aug. 26, according to Head of School Ron Gruber.
The school is already up to 297 students enrolled at its Beloit and Janesville campuses, up from 251 a year ago. Its Beloit campus at 916 Bushnell St. will be teaching students in grades 6 through 12, and its Janesville campus at 5122 S Driftwood Drive, will have elementary students.
Since the School District of Beloit has announced it will have virtual learning for the first nine weeks of school, Gruber said RCCS has been getting inquiries from Beloit families about enrolling their children.
Gruber said students can enroll at any time, but some classes such as third and eighth are getting full.
“We are getting to the point where we are capping classes,” Gruber said. “We are reaching capacity.”
About 80 percent of students at RCCS receive a school voucher, and financial assistance is available for qualifying families.
Under the “in-person with safeguard plans” for reopening, students and staff will be required to wear masks, and students in kindergarten through fifth grades will have desk shields when available.
Student schedules will be modified to reduce contact with other students, and lunch will be eaten in classrooms with limited hot lunch available. Bus service will be available with students wearing masks. Physical education will occur outdoors.
“We are going to be outside for as long as possible and then be creative about socially distant activities,” Gruber said.
There will be no sports or after-school activities until Rock County moves toward phase 3 of the recovery plan.
Students will have their temperature taken and will be asked to complete a wellness survey each day before school begins. Visitors will be discouraged, and there will be a regular schedule of cleaning and disinfecting classrooms, restrooms and frequently-touched surfaces.
“We have hand sanitizer stations for every classroom,” Gruber added.
Gruber said those at RCCS have been speaking with the Rock County Health Department weekly along with other private schools.
If there are any capacity limits implemented due to increasing cases of COVID-19 in the county, the school plans to move to a blended model where students would attend two days a week and do online learning the other days. If conditions make it impossible to have in-person instruction, teachers would move to all online learning.
RCCS will adhere to health department guidelines regarding re-entry of students or staff who may test positive or have symptoms of COVID-19 and any quarantine procedures.