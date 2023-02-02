BELOIT — Rock County Christian School (RCCS) will be opening a student-run coffee shop as part of a new entrepreneurship program.
The high school/middle school campus, at 916 Bushnell St., Beloit, will be opening the student run coffee shop on school grounds.
“The coffee shop is a home-grown effort designed, run and managed by our 10th graders,” said Steve Kadamian, Entrepreneurship Coordinator. “The 10th grade entrepreneurship class began to develop a business plan for the coffee shop in August of 2022. The coffee shop will open in mid-February 2023 and last until the end of May 2023. Student participation is for their entire 10th grade year. The goal is to continue to run the coffee shop next school year and for many future years to come.”
As part of the curriculum, entrepreneurship courses are required as part of a student’s journey to graduation.
“Entrepreneurship courses are mandatory for seventh and eighth graders,” Kadamian said. “It is an elective course for 10th graders. Only 10th grade RCCS students, taking the entrepreneurship class, are eligible to work in the coffee shop.”
The entrepreneurship courses are made possible through the William Knight Foundation Grant. The grant was first awarded in 2016 and was approved again in June of 2022. The school will receive $485,000 to continue the program through 2027.
RCCS works closely with Hendricks CareerTek to offer students entrepreneurship opportunities and resources.
When the coffee shop opens in February the students will be managing operations for the coffee shop
“Students divided up the tasks for the coffee shop into a production team, marketing team, finance team, etc.,” Kadamian said. “The coffee shop will be open every morning from 7:15 — 8 a.m. and will be open for special events at RCCS.”
Students in the 10th grade class came up with the name for the coffee shop — Holy Roasters.
“The 10th grade entrepreneurship class developed the name (Holy Roasters), concept, and business plan for the coffee shop,” Kadamian explained. “There are currently 17 10th grade students involved in the coffee shop.”
Kadamian and Rock County Christian School officials stressed the importance of offering programs such as the entrepreneurship classes.
“Entrepreneurial skills are invaluable and will serve the students well the rest of their lives,” Kadamian said. “Research shows that 70% of high school students and 50% of college students are interested in becoming entrepreneurs.”