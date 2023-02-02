Rock County Christian School stock
Buy Now

Rock County Christian School's High School/Middle School campus at 916 Bushnell St., Beloit, is seen in this file photo.

 BDN file photo

BELOIT — Rock County Christian School (RCCS) will be opening a student-run coffee shop as part of a new entrepreneurship program.

The high school/middle school campus, at 916 Bushnell St., Beloit, will be opening the student run coffee shop on school grounds.