Rock County Christian School in Beloit held virtual graduation ceremonies on May 30. The graduating class of 2020 at Rock County Christian School includes:
Anabel Aburto, Joshua Carroll, Afton Christofferson, Dylan Curran, Marajha El-Amin, Nathan Enos, Jeremiah Grindle, Veronica Hausser, Unai Hernandez-Justicia, Arianna Hood, Adrian Joy, Kora Lathers, Gregory MacNees, Austn Molander, Mikayla Molander, John Osinga- Valedictorian, Alberto Perez Batalla, Sierra Person, Kyle Pusch, Aaron Solano Rosales, Silas Stalcup- Salutatorian, Steven Stoeckel, Trinity Tribble.
