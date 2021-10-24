BELOIT—Overall, enrollment has leveled off at Rock County Christian School, (RCCS) although the elementary campus in Janesville has a modular unit placed outside to accommodate the growing enrollment.
This year there are a total of 272 students, which is unchanged from last year’s enrollment. The enrollment accounts for students at RCCS’s Beloit campus for sixth through twelfth graders at 916 Bushnell St. and at its Janesville campus at 5122 S. Driftwood Drive, for K5 through fifth graders. Of those total students, about 90% are choice students, said Head of School John Kaminski.
There are 10 less voucher students attending. When asked if the students in the Wisconsin Parental Choice Program are opting to go to the Lincoln Academy in Beloit, Kaminski said some could be attending there as some kids at RCCS have siblings who attend the Lincoln Academy. However, RCCS students leave for a variety of reasons and go to a variety of districts.
There are 147 students enrolled at the Beloit campus and 125 students at the Janesville campus.
The Janesville campus library is used for intervention, and the gym is used not only space for physical education, but for art classes as well, resulting in a space issue.
Kaminski said the board has been brainstorming about ways to address the space issue.
The numbers of students at RCCS are from the following districts: 200 students from Beloit; one from Clinton; three from Edgerton; four from Evansville; 38 from Janesville; 36 from Orfordville; two from Rockton; five from Roscoe; six from South Beloit; and one from Rockford. Those from Illinois either pay for tuition or get financial aid from the school.
Kaminski said the enrollment numbers are still good and steady. He said many families are seeking a Christ-centered school. Christian values, he said, are incorporated into the curriculum.
“If we talk about science we will talk about the creation story or history may include a Biblical perspective. Classes will incorporate Biblical scripture into what they do,” Kaminski said.
Kaminski said RCCS also offers the advantages of a small school.
“There is a close-knit community here. People know each other. We can do a lot of mentoring,” he said.
Test scores at RCCS were down a bit in 2021 from 2019. The tests were not taken due to the school shutdowns in 2020. Kaminski said the pandemic posed challenges and staff is working to determine where students are deficient and are working to address those gaps.
Scores for students in grade three through 10 taking the Wisconsin Forward exams were as follows: English language arts, 27% scoring advanced or proficient; math, 20.1%; social studies, 48%; and science, 43%.