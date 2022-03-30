BELOIT—An incumbent Rock County Board member who is seeking to retain her seat as a write-in candidate and a Beloit man who has been known for some controversial statement will be going head-to-head in competition for the District 14 seat.
Michael Zoril will be the only name on the April 5 ballot for the District 14 seat on the Rock County Board of Supervisors.
However, Shirley Williams currently represents District 14 on the board, but she did not fill out proper paperwork to qualify for placement on the spring election ballot. So, she is running as a registered write-in candidate.
Yusuf Adama also registered as a write-in candidate for District 14, but when he was contacted by the Beloit Daily News, he said he no longer is seeking the county board seat.
“I give my full support to Shirley Williams for this race,” Adama told the Daily News. “I am no longer running for District 14 this April.”
Williams was elected to the county board in April of 2020.
Zoril, who has run unsuccessfully for Beloit City Council and School Board, said he wants to work for the people of the Beloit area.
“I’m running to be an advocate for families, parents, senior citizens, small business owners, and individuals living in both the Town and City of Beloit to make sure our district gets its fair share of county resources,” Zoril explained.
Williams, who did not respond to requests from the Daily News for information about her campaign, has reached out to constituents through social media.
“Over the past two years, I have spoken up about the issues that are affecting Rock County. I hope to continue to serve my community if I’m re-elected,” Williams posted on her Facebook page.
Zoril hopes to bring new ideas to the position.
“The issues important to me are ensuring our public safety resources are properly and fully funded, keeping taxes as low as possible, opposing reckless spending, supporting small businesses, supporting workers’ rights, maintaining a clean environment, and ensuring my constituents have a voice at the table,” Zoril explained.
Williams ran on the idea that the “focus should always be on the people of the county,” in 2020, according to an our election coverage in 2020.
Williams currently serves on the county Board of Health and Human Services, Criminal Justice Coordinating Committee and Housing Authority Committee.
Williams has been a part of the Rock County Human Services Board for 10 years and lived in Beloit for 22 years.
“Having four children and a small business, I understand the impact of inflation on family and business budgets right now. I will support responsible spending, low taxes, and provide a voice for my constituents, ensuring our district gets every county resource they are entitled to,” Zoril explained.
In 2016, Zoril stepped down as Chairman of the Beloit Equal Opportunism Commission, after posting a comment on an article that was posted on the WKOW Facebook page regarding President Donald Trump’s low polling with the Black communities.
Zoril commented, “Black voters are some of the stupidest people around.”
Shortly after the comment, Zoril issued an apology and stepped down from his position at Beloit Equal Opportunism Commission, which he had served on since 2013. He tried to clarify his statement.
“The indisputable fact is that Black voters, Democrats and (Hillary) Clinton supporters are pretty much synonymous. The WKOK article was about Black Voters. My response was caerless.” Zoril stated. “I sincerely apologize to anyone I offended.”
He also brought a complaint to the Beloit City Council about the Black Lives Matter banner that is on the pedestrian bridge over Riverside Drive, which links the Beloit College campus to the Powerhouse Student Center. He said the sign violated the city’s sign ordinance and should be removed.
If Zoril is elected he commits to make a change.
“The Rock County District maps were recently re-drawn following the recent census. Unlike the last administration that allowed the gerrymandering of the voting maps to favor incumbents, I would have voted against that. My focus will be on businesses, families, and the needs of Rock County to be a voice for the people,” Zoril clarified.
When asked what Zoril plans to accomplish, he wants to prioritize the residents of Rock County.
“With instability in Europe, food and fertilizer shortages and energy insecurity, we need to plan ahead and be proactive for whatever may come so our local response can be effective and in the best interest of Rock County,” Zoril said.