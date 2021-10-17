JANESVILLE—The Rock County Board has authorized a probe of the county’s child welfare system after concerns were raised by foster parents and others about turnover among Child Protective Services caseworkers and a shift in how casework is handled.
On Thursday county board members directed the county’s administration to seek a contract with a “third party with expert knowledge of child welfare” to assess the county’s child welfare system and identify improvements the county might make to the system.
The vote came a day after Rock County’s Human Services Board recommended the county hire out an independent review of its constellation of child welfare programs, priorities, case practices and staffing schemes.
Since earlier this summer complaints have surfaces about high employee turnover, slow or incomplete casework, and a shift to keeping more children at home with their birth families.
Human Services Department top officials, who have overarching authority over the county’s child welfare system, have defended the department’s handling of casework. They have said the county is working to get in lockstep with an emerging shift toward reunification of children with birth families, which 2018 federal “Families First” rules place as the top priority in the child welfare system.
Under guidelines recommended by the Human Services Board, the consultant would seek:
Input from all stakeholders, including birth parents, foster parents, court officials, Rock County and state Department of Children and Families staff, and other interested parties.
An “in-depth review” of the county’s current child welfare case practice, including “random” review of cases.
A review of local and statewide data on performance and outcomes for child welfare programs.
A better understanding of efforts to shift child welfare standards, practice, policies and laws at the local, state and federal levels.
It would be at least the second survey of the child welfare system in the past few years. The last review was an internal inventory by a Minnesota firm which lists itself in corporate literature as a staunch supporter of emerging federal “Families First” rules, including reunification of children with their birth parents.