JANESVILLE—The property tax rate levied by Rock County could decrease by 7% in 2022, with major budget decisions still undecided by the Rock County Board.
Rock County Administrator Josh Smith made budget recommendations to the board on Oct. 14 that shows the county’s proposed 2022 budget is slightly smaller from 2021 by $1.1 million bringing the overall budget to $210.9 million.
The property tax rate for Rock County is proposed at $5.42 per $1,000 of assessed property value for 2022, a decrease of 7% from this year. But overall, the total tax levy could increase by $1.1 million to $73.7 million in projected tax revenue for 2022.
Pending large capital projects including IT upgrades for the Rock County Communications Center and the Rock County Sheriff’s Office construction project are not included in the overall budget for 2022.
“The board will have to amend the budget once the bids come in next year,” Smith said. “These will be funded through debt service.”
Smith proposed reducing borrowing to only $450,000 in 2022 after the county borrowed $4 million in 2021 for highway projects and in preparation of the increased debt service for the upcoming major projects.
“This is the lowest level of borrowing for highway projects in more than a decade,” Smith said.
Smith recommended the board devote $3 million in sales tax revenue and $2 million from general fund revenue for highway projects.
In terms of county staffing, Smith proposed the addition of 56 new county staff positions, 43 of which are “fully state and federally funded.” Federal or state-funded positions include 32 staff or the Human Services Department’s Children’s Long-term Support program; six for the Human Services Department’s Community Services program; four public health strategist positions; one bilingual economic support screener; two community support program staff; and one medical records technician for Rock Haven nursing home.
Ten new positions could be funded by the county, from public works staff, sheriff’s office staff, human resources staff, facilities management and county clerk positions.
In terms of other allocations of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding, the county was allocated around $32.7 million. An estimated $5.7 million could be claimed as lost revenue by the county in 2022 thanks to ARPA, Smith said.
“Most of the $32.7 million remains unallocated for future Board decisions,” Smith said.
Board committees will review the budget starting on Oct. 18. A public hearing on the budget will be held on Nov. 3 followed by a possible vote by the full board on Nov. 9.