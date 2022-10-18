Area school districts will receive increased school aid in the 2022-23 school year, the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction (DPI) announced recently.
The DPI announced certified general school aid amounts for each district and enrollment information for independent charter schools and private schools in state parental choice programs.
The Beloit School District received $68,105,202 in general aid for 22-23 school year, compared to the 2021-22 year it received $67,353,027.
Beloit Turner School District received $10,116,116 in general aid for the 2022-23 school year, compared to last year when it received $9,798,980.
Parkview School District received $6,551,261 in general aid for the 2022-23 school year, compared to last year receiving $6,442,817.
The Clinton Community School District received $8,019,810 in aid for the 2022-23 school year, compared to the $7,571,463 the district received in 2021-22 year.
The Janesville School District received $69,693,549 in aid for the 2022-23 year, compared to $66,580,760 in the 2021-22 school year.
The Milton School District received $23,833,251 in aid for the 2022-23 year, compared to $23,890,035 for the 2021-22 year.
According to DPI, the department is required by law to provide certified aid figures by Oct. 15 of each year.
The 2021-2023 state biennial budget increased funding for the 2022-23 school year in general school aid by 3.75% or $188 million for a total of $5.2 billion, according to DPI.
The aid varies in each district based on the equalization formula. According to the DPI, 295 districts will receive more aid than last year, and 121 will receive less aid. Just five districts had no change in aid, according to DPI.
The 2022-23 reductions to state general school aid include the New Independent Charter Schools that impacted 84 districts and withheld $19 million; the Wisconsin Parental Choice Program impacted 338 districts and withheld $139.5 million; and the Special Needs Scholarship Program impacted 175 districts and withheld $27.7 million.
Wisconsin private school choice programs increased by 3,295 students and 16 schools over the past year.
The Wisconsin Parents Choice Program includes 17,079 students and 314 schools in the state, with the total cost for this school year being $141.7 million. The Special Needs Scholarship Program has 2,217 students and includes 162 schools with a total cost of $27.8 million.
All Private School Choice Programs have a total of 52,189 and 373 schools with a total cost of $443.4 million.
Legacy Independent Charter Schools have a total of 9,043 students, 23 schools and a total cost of $81.3 million. New Independent Charter Schools have 2,107 students, 12 schools and a total cost of $19 million.Both independent charter programs have 11,150 students, 35 schools and a total cost of $100.3 million.