Rock County has a new sheriff and a few new legislators after vote totals were tallied through the night Tuesday.
Rock County saw a healthy voter turnout with 65,537 ballots cast, making for a 70.10% voter turnout.
Curtis Fell of Beloit received 38,489 total votes after vote totals were added up late in the evening and into the early morning. His opponent, Independent candidate Craig Keller, received 23,799 votes.
Fell, a captain at the sheriff’s office, will take over the job of current sheriff Troy Knudson who decided not to run for re-election.
Beloit City Council member Clinton Anderson appears to have won the seat in the 45th District Assembly race. Anderson, a Democrat, received 8,0725 votes in Rock County and 3,563 votes in Green County while his Republican opponent, Jeff Klett of Beloit, received 5,974 votes in Rock County and 3,247 votes in Green County.
In the race for the 31st Wisconsin Assembly District seat, Ellen Schutt of Clinton pulled in the most votes with 5,060 votes in Rock County and 9,644 votes in Walworth County. Her opponent, Democrat Breanne Brown of Whitewater received 3,853 votes in Rock County and 6,281 votes in Walworth County.
Mark Spreitzer, a Democrat from Beloit, won the race for the 15th District Wisconsin Senate seat. He received 27,703 votes in Rock County, 14,681 votes in Dane County and 3,230 votes in Green County. His opponent, Republican Mark Trofimchuck of Brodhead, earned 18,711 votes in Rock County, 7,035 votes in Dane County and 8,426 votes in Green County.
In Orfordville, there were mixed results on some referendum questions. The Village of Orfordville saw a request to add six full-time staff members to its fire department receive approval by a vote of 391 to 221.
However, the Parkview School District in Orfordville saw two referendum questions fail. The first question, asking to exceed spending limits by $2 million a year for three years, was rejected with 1,511 voting no and 1,479 yes. A second question asked voters to allow the district to borrow $15.4 for facilities improvements. That question was rejected with 1,553 voting no and 1,434 voting yes.
