Ready to cast ballots
Voters look at ward maps before they get their ballots at the Beloit Public Library Tuesday morning. There was a steady flow of voters at the library and at other polling places in Beloit on election day.

 Clint Wolf/Beloit Daily News

Rock County has a new sheriff and a few new legislators after vote totals were tallied through the night Tuesday.

Rock County saw a healthy voter turnout with 65,537 ballots cast, making for a 70.10% voter turnout.