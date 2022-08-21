MADISON, Wis. (AP)—Candidates in a close Wisconsin Republican congressional primary are battling over whether there will be a recount after results showed them a mere 74 votes apart.

Charity Barry filed a petition for a recount Thursday after running second to attorney Erik Olsen in Wisconsin’s 2nd District primary on Aug. 9. The official canvass showed Olsen’s small margin over Barry, a landscaping supervisor, came in a race with more than 43,000 ballots cast.