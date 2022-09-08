Area residents take part in the Rock County Walk to End Alzheimer’s which was held in Riverside Park in Beloit last year. This year, the Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be held in Palmer Park in Janesville on Sept. 24.
JANESVILLE—The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s® will be held on Sept. 24 at Palmer Park, 2501 Palmer Drive, Janesville.
The event will begin at 8:30 a.m. and an opening ceremony is scheduled for 10 a.m., followed by the beginning of the walk at 10:15 a.m.
“Getting together on walk day reminds you that there is a whole community that shares the same drive to end Alzheimer’s and dementia,” said Margo Westby, Rock County Walk Committee member. “When I joined the committee, I was trying to find a way to deal with my grandmothers progressing Alzheimer’s. I very quickly meet a team that all were in my shoes and understood all the feelings I was having. My grandmother passed away on Christmas after a long battle with Alzheimer’s and this group of people have offered a huge amount of support. The funds that are raised go to providing care and support for families during their journey, and also go to continued research towards treatments and prevention.”
More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias.
In Wisconsin, there are more than 120,000 people living with the disease and 198,000 serving as caregivers. In Rock County alone, more than 3,100 individuals age 65 and older are living with dementia.
On Walk day, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony.
Matt Lepay, and Paul Braun, two of the most recognized voices in Wisconsin sports, are returning as Honorary Co-Chairs of the 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s. These broadcasters each have had family members impacted by Alzheimer’s and are leading the “Sportscasters Against Alzheimer’s” team. Lepay is the current voice of Wisconsin Badgers sports doing play-by-play for Badgers’ football and basketball, and Braun is the former voice of Badger’s men’s hockey.
To register for the walk and receive the latest updates on this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, visit: act.alz.org/rockcounty. Pre-registration is encouraged. For questions or assistance, please call 800-272-3900.
The Alzheimer’s Association Wisconsin Chapter thanks the numerous volunteers and sponsors of the Walk to End Alzheimer’s, including National Presenting Sponsors—Edward Jones and CVS Health, and major statewide sponsors MyChoice Wisconsin, TDS Fiber, Park Vista Senior Housing Management & the Greywolf Foundation and Azura.
The Alzheimer’s Association is a worldwide voluntary health organization dedicated to Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Its mission is to lead the way to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia.