Area residents take part in the Rock County Walk to End Alzheimer’s which was held in Riverside Park in Beloit last year. This year, the Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be held in Palmer Park in Janesville on Sept. 24.

 BDN file photo

JANESVILLE—The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s® will be held on Sept. 24 at Palmer Park, 2501 Palmer Drive, Janesville.

The event will begin at 8:30 a.m. and an opening ceremony is scheduled for 10 a.m., followed by the beginning of the walk at 10:15 a.m.