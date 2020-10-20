MADISON—Five Rock County agencies were named as recipients of grant funds from the Tourism Relief to Accelerate Vitality and Economic Lift, according to the Wisconsin Department of Tourism.
Visit Beloit was awarded $229,917.32. The Downtown Beloit Association was awarded $15,000. The Janesville Convention and Visitors Bureau was awarded $155,985. Downtown Janesville Inc. was awarded $6,000. The Evansville Chamber of Commerce was awarded $13,750.
In all, 158 grants totaling $11,894,966.26 were awarded.
The grants are meant to support tourism promotion and development during the challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic.