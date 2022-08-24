JANESVILLE - Rock County 911 Communications Center Director Kathy Sukus has announced her retirement with her last day on the job being Oct. 4.

Sukus began her career as a dispatcher at the Beloit Police Department in 1988. She was the first dispatch employee and only Beloit dispatcher hired to join the newly created 911 Communications Center in 1993 when the county consolidated dispatching services and implemented the 911 system in Rock County. She has served as lead telecommunicator, operations manager and interim director before becoming director in 2013.