JANESVILLE - Rock County 911 Communications Center Director Kathy Sukus has announced her retirement with her last day on the job being Oct. 4.
Sukus began her career as a dispatcher at the Beloit Police Department in 1988. She was the first dispatch employee and only Beloit dispatcher hired to join the newly created 911 Communications Center in 1993 when the county consolidated dispatching services and implemented the 911 system in Rock County. She has served as lead telecommunicator, operations manager and interim director before becoming director in 2013.
Sukus was named the National Association Public Safety Communications Center (APCO) Director of the Year in 2018. The 911 Center also recently received its eighth accreditation award through the Commission on Accreditation of Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA) since Sukus has been Director. The 911 Center has been accredited since 2000, making it the longest standing accredited communications center in the nation and the only one in Wisconsin.
“The Center’s attainment of the high standards necessary for CALEA accreditation is due in no small part to Kathy’s leadership over the years,” said County Administrator Josh Smith. “Her leadership, creativity, and integrity will be greatly missed.”
During her tenure, Sukus has positioned the 911 Center as a leader in adopting technology, been a strong advocate for her staff, and worked to create a positive workplace culture. She also has been a leader in promoting positive morale among public safety agencies in Rock County, including through the popular music videos she orchestrated that have received millions of views on YouTube.
Rock County officials have begun the recruitment process to find a new 911 Communications Center director and applications are due by Sept. 16. Interested individuals can apply by visiting the County’s website at www.co.rock.wi.us.