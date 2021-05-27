JANESVILLE—The Rock County 4-H Fair will offer a variety of entertainment, activities, food and fun when it returns July 27—Aug. 1.
The fairgrounds, at 1301 Craig Ave., Janesville, will be filled with activities including pig and duck races, lumberjack shows, barnyard adventure and much more. There also will be exhibits of farm animals by local 4-H and FFA members.
There will be carnival rides provided by North American Midway Entertainment, and there will be food and games for the kids to enjoy.
Musical entertainment will be featured on the main stage on the fairgrounds. Acts scheduled for the main stage this year include:
- July 28, 8 p.m., The Britins, a Beatles tribute band.
- July 29, 5 p.m., Steve Meisner’s Polka Band and at 8 p.m., the Kids From Wisconsin will perform.
- July 30, 8 p.m., Runaway June, a country vocal group
- June 31, 8 p.m., country music star Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry, will perform.
For more information, go to the website at www.rockcounty4hfair.com.