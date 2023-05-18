Six Rock County 4-H Fair Court of Honor candidates will be interviewed Sunday starting at 9 a.m. at the Blain Supply Conference Center.
Following the interviews, the Court of Honor team will begin promoting the Rock County 4-H Fair, which is scheduled for July 25-30 in Janesville.
The Court of Honor members will make appearances at several events in the county including the Rock County Dairy Breakfast, Rock County Port Fest, Rock County Beef Cook-out and some farmer's markets and parades in the county.
Court of Honor candidates are:
Anna Brown, daughter of April Brown, who has been a member of the Badger 4-H for five years. Her projects include visual art, photography and crocheting.
Natalia Rebout, daughter of Doug and Christine Rebout, who has been a member of the Consolidated 4-H. for 10 years. Her projects include dairy, photography, food and nutrition, clothing, crops and drawing and painting.
Isabella "Bella" Ruosch, daughter of Ben and Jessica Ruosch, who has been a member of the Janesville Craig FFA for three years. Her project includes rabbits.
Maya Sample, daughter of Dawn Sample, who has been a member of the LaPrairie 4-H for seven years. Her projects include visual arts, gardening, foods, swine, drawing and painting, rabbits and beef.
Abigail Matteson, daughter of Michael and Rebecca Matteson, who has been a member of the Lima 4-H for nine years. Her projects include photography, home environment, horses, cats, veterinary science, archery, child development, youth leadership and cloverbuds.
Hailey Anderson, daughter of Jennifer and Nick Anderson, who has been a member of the Milton 4-H for nine years. Her projects include visual arts, home environment (floral), horticullture, dairy goats, electricity, naturespace, garden and fruit, drawing and painting, shooting sports (gun).
A royalty parade featuring the candidates and Rock County 4-H Fair President Ryan George will be held at the Rock County Fairground on July 25. The parade will begin in front of the Fair Museum starting at 6 p.m. The parade will end around 7 p.m. at the Craig Avenue Pavilion.
Sara Kronberg, the 2022 Rock County Fairest of the Fair, will give her farewell speech. The coronation of the Fairest of the Fair will take place at the pavilion.