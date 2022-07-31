JANESVILLE- Rock county residents came in droves to the Rock County 4-H Fair during its six-day run, July 26-31.
“From Tuesday through Saturday we had 75,000 visitors to the fair,” said Abbey Gasser, Treasurer for Rock County 4-H Fair. “In 2021, we had 66,000 visitors in total for the fair. I attribute this rise in visitors to a combination of almost perfect weather, an increase in exhibits, deals and entertainment.”
The Rock County 4-H Fair does not always make a profit. Gasser said that depends on the amount of entries to the fair.
“We are on track to pass the amount spent on the budget this year,” Gasser noted. “This means we can put on an even better experience in 2023.”
Mega-passes were scanned thousands of times on Tuesday, according to Gasser. This gave visitors free access to the rides and entry all week long. These mega-passes cost visitors $110 a person.
“We are on the upward trend of attendance this year and offered a fantastic experience this year,” said Ryan George, Rock County 4-H Fair president
On July 28, the fair offered a wristband deal for $28 that gave entry as well as access to a full day of carnival rides.
“We had a total of 27,000 visitors on Friday, which is in the top three biggest attendance days ever,” George said. “We believe that the wristband deal contributed largely to this.”
On Friday the fair’s grandstand entertainment was a performance by Uncle Kracker. Other major events that day included a lumberjack show, bingo events and the meat animal sale.
“The family bingo events were packed and it was hard to find a seat throughout the fair,” George said. “The bingo tent was full throughout the fair, especially during the family bingo events.”
The family bingo events were free, while the normal bingo events offered cash prizes. Family bingo prizes included free wristbands, mega-passes and fair swag.
One of the largest turnouts at the grandstand was the performance by comedian Charlie Berens, on Saturday.
“We haven’t seen a performance draw a crowd that big since Florida Georgia Line in 2013,” George noted. “The seats and grass space was completely filled up.”
This year the Rock County fair added an extra stage space for events.
“We had a larger number of exhibitors this year,” George said. “Extended family usually come out to see what their child has been working on or seeing what they will show.”
Exhibitors include 4-H and FFA members who brought their animals to the fair, showcasing skills like sewing and other projects they have worked on with either organizations.
“We have had 10s of thousands of animals brought to the fair this year to be awarded, sold or be part of the several events we offered throughout the week,” George noted. “We had a large increase of cattle at the fair this year, with double the amount of beef sold at the meat auction compared to last year.”