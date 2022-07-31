JANESVILLE- Rock county residents came in droves to the Rock County 4-H Fair during its six-day run, July 26-31.

“From Tuesday through Saturday we had 75,000 visitors to the fair,” said Abbey Gasser, Treasurer for Rock County 4-H Fair. “In 2021, we had 66,000 visitors in total for the fair. I attribute this rise in visitors to a combination of almost perfect weather, an increase in exhibits, deals and entertainment.”

Tags

Recommended for you