TOWN OF TURTLE—The victim of the drive-by shooting on Milwaukee Road on Friday was targeted by his assailants, according to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff’s Office Capt. Curt Fell said Sunday there were no new details available regarding the shooting that left a 31-year-old Beloit man injured.
As previously reported by the Beloit Daily News, Rock County Sheriff’s Office and Beloit Police Department law enforcement officers responded at around 9:38 a.m. to a report of a shooting in the 1800 block of Milwaukee Road near the bridge over the Turtle Creek flood plain in the Town of Turtle.
The initial investigation shows two vehicles were traveling westbound on Milwaukee Road from Willowbrook Road when a dark colored sedan believed to be occupied by two males pulled up alongside the victim vehicle and fired multiple rounds into it. The suspects fled the area westbound on Milwaukee Road into the City of Beloit, a news release from the sheriff’s office said.
The unidentified male victim was able to turn around and traveled eastbound coming to a stop at Leeson Park Road where he dialed 911 to report he’d been shot. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.
Multiple shell casings from a handgun were located along Milwaukee Road in the area of the Turtle Creek bridge. A K9 unit located and some marijuana in the weeds near Leeson Park Road.
Anyone with information about the latest shooting is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 608-757-2244 or contact the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463.