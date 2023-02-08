BELOIT- One of Beloit’s favorite dining and entertainment spots is planning to offer an all-new environment for customers in about a month.
The Rock Bar & Grill, at 101 Maple Ave., closed for renovations this past weekend and plans to reopen in early March.
Construction began at the restaurant in January and the staff kept the restaurant open until Feb. 5.
“We will most likely be closed all of February and reopen in early March,” said Jim Agate, co-owner of the Rock Bar & Grill. “We did as much work as we could while remaining open.”
The Rock Bar & Grill, which is celebrating its 15th year in Beloit, is in the process of making renovations to the existing space, while adding space.
“The remodel is not to increase the size of The Rock,” Agate said. “Our goal is to improve workflow efficiencies for our kitchen and service team and to improve the guest experience.”
About 500 square feet will be added to the building that will help expand the kitchen and allow the business to add a new beer cooler and storage room, Agate said.
“The remodel will provide a more open floor plan for The Rock,” Agate explained. ”We have added more windows for an even better view of our property and the Rock River.”
About 20 more seats will be added along with a variety of seating options including tables, booths, high-top tables and pub tables with barrel chairs.
“The Rock will continue to be a sports bar,” Agate said. “With the remodel we will have around 20 TVs for all the games. We will continue to offer great beers by increasing our draft system to 20 taps.”
In addition to the increase in draft beer options, the menu will expand to include new dinner entrees, according to Agate.
“We will still emphasize our great burgers, sandwiches, salads and appetizers,” Agate said. “Of course we will continue to serve our famous jumbo chicken wings and offer our Friday night fish fry.”
The owners of the Rock Bar & Grill, Bill Lock and Agate, discussed making these changes in the spring of 2022.
“We worked with Angus-Young to design the layout and help with the furniture and fixture choices,” Agate said. “We are also working with Kavanaugh Restaurant Supply for the layout of the kitchen, bar and service area.”
The owners of Rock Bar & Grill also chose a local company to construct the additions to the restaurant.
“We are using Gilbank Construction,” Agate explained. “Along with Angus Young, they designed and built our pavilion and outdoor patio a few years ago. They were and still are great to work with. They are a local company and they use all local subcontractors which is very important to us.”
The staff of the Rock Bar & Grill wants to keep the community informed about the progress of the renovations.
“Our entire team is very excited about this project and we are all anxious to reopen and welcome our guests back,” Agate said. “Follow us on Facebook and we will keep everyone updated on our progress. We are hiring for all positions and interested parties can message us on Facebook or through our website.”