Rock Aqua Jays

The Rock Aqua Jays perform their Prefab Pyramid move during one of their shows.

 Matt Wilson/Rock Aqua Jays

JANESVILLE — It’s Rock Aqua Jays time.

The Aqua Jays will hold their first water ski show of 2023 at 7 p.m. this Sunday, May 28, at RAJ Stadium at Traxler Park in Janesville.

