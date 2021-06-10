BELOIT — As three retiring Robinson Elementary School teachers prepared for work on Thursday, they were surprised by a limo waiting outside their doors.
Terry McCann, owner of A Touch of Class Limo, picked them up from their homes and ushered them to Robinson where the staff outside greeted them with balloons, cheers and signs such as “once a Cougar, always a Cougar.”
Retirees included Monica Grismer, Nancy Furman and Sandie Mitchell.
The teachers were part of the Dual Language Immersion (DLI) program. Mitchell has been a 4K teacher for five years. Furman has been part of the first grade team and also served in other roles in her 35 years of teaching. Grismer was part of the second grade team, but also has served in other roles in her 38 years of teaching, according to information from Robinson Principal Belinda McCarthy.
“To honor these three outstanding retiring teachers, I decided to provide them with a complimentary ride to and from school Thursday in my stretch limousine on their last day of work. They deserve it,” McCann said.
McCann, who offered the complimentary ride, put down a red carpet for the ladies, and they danced their way to work as the beats were pumping.
“We’ve known Terry a long time,” Grismer said. “It’s a very special way to celebrate.”
Furman said the limo at her door Thursday morning “was a total shock.” She said it was a great way to help hold back the tears on the momentous day.
“This is such a wonderful staff,” Furman said.
McCann said he would be picking up the retirees after work when they would go to the Shopiere Tap for further celebration.
“These amazing educators have reminded us all to never be afraid to try new things and good things happen when you put children first. Through their many years in education, they have all stayed focused on what’s best for children and have so many success stories to treasure. We wish them all the best in their future adventures. And know that they will always have Cougar connections,” said Principal Belinda McCarthy.